Watch U.S. Bank Fireworks LIVE on FOX6 + FOX6Now.com

Posted 7:46 pm, July 2, 2013, by , Updated at 06:34AM, July 3, 2013
MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Thousands will flock to Milwaukee's Lakefront on Wednesday, July 3rd for the annual U.S. Bank Fireworks Display in honor of Independence Day!

Some set up camp in Veterans Park on Tuesday -- hoping to secure the best view possible for the big show Wednesday night.

For the first time in years, Daniel Johnson and his family will use their grill to heat food and themselves! With low dewpoints and temperatures in the 60s -- it didn't quite feel like July along the city's Lakefront on Tuesday.

"We ain't gotta worry about the ice melting this year!" Johnson said. "We're probably going to use (the grill) later on to stay warm."

Though it was unseasonably chilly, those at the Lakefront on Tuesday night said they weren't going to let the weather dictate their fun!

"We're gonna deal with it. We're gonna be there. It's Wisconsin -- what do you expect, you know?" Johnson said.

Families can spend the entire day Wednesday at the Lakefront, with the Fireworks Kite Festival kicking off at 11:00 a.m., and the 60-minute fireworks show beginning at dusk (approximately 9:25 p.m.).

