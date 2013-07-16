Paul McCartney performs to sold out crowd at Miller Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- Heat and traffic did not stop thousands of fans from streaming into Miller Park Tuesday, July 16th to see one of the biggest acts in music history: Paul McCartney!

Folks lined up for hours, and on Tuesday afternoon, Miller Park was packed with very excited fans!

Paul McCartney performed Tuesday night to a sold out crowd. More than 40,000 were expected to fill the ballpark.

Gates to Miller Park opened at 6:00 p.m., and the show was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. However, it started about 45 minutes late.

Lines of people waited for the park to open for more than 40 minutes.

"It's sweltering. A lot of people are melting. The doors were supposed to open at 6:00, and the line's getting longer and the people are starting to get a little impatient," Sharon Tracy said.

"I'm just excited to see Paul. It's worth the wait. It's really worth it when you think about it," Ashton Tracy said.

While waiting, those in line provided their own entertainment -- many singing McCartney songs.

"The energy, the excitement, the adrenaline -- it's fantastic," Mary Bird said.

Bird and her family sat under an umbrella and canopy and were seemingly unfazed by the sun and the heat.

"We're enjoying it anyway, making the best of it," Bird said.

This was Bird's fifth time seeing McCartney.

Those in charge of making sure fans make it into the parking lots were making last-minute preparations on Tuesday.

"For us, it’s the equivalent of another Opening Day, and that’s how we treat it. It’s almost the same as a weekend game. For us it doesn’t change much, other than the excitement of who’s here and everything that’s going on inside the building," Mark Mock, the general manager of Impark said.

FOX6 News has learned of some ticket confusion at the show on Tuesday -- with some fans saying they weren't seated for the tickets they bought.

A Brewers spokesman released the following statement to FOX6 News: "Concerts of this size and scope typically have a small number of seats that have to be moved once the full production and staging set up is complete. It has happened on a similar scale for other shows staged at Miller Park. (Tuesday night), persons holding those tickets were relocated in almost every case to seats that were in the same category as those that they had purchased."