Navy, Marines to publish information on sexual assault cases

(CNN) — CNN has learned that the Navy and Marine Corps will begin publishing their own version of a sex offenders list as part of new effort to crack down on sexual assault in the military.

The Navy and Marines each will start posting on their homepages the results of courts martial, including sexual assault proceedings in the services. Convictions and acquittals will be listed, according to a Navy official who described the plan to CNN. He declined to be named until it is officially announced.

The Navy, however, does not plan to publish the names of individuals.

“The point is, we are trying to track trends and show we are holding people accountable,” the official said. The published information will include the individuals’ military rank, a description of charges, the outcome of the case and punishment.

The list is part of the Navy’s broadening efforts to combat sexual assaults in the ranks. Roving shore patrols will now begin at all bases where troops live in barracks. The intent, according to the Navy, is to deter behavior in the barracks that could lead to sexual assaults by having a more visible presence of senior enlisted and officer personnel moving through the barracks, especially late at night.

The Navy has instituted similar patrols in San Diego, where the patrols also visit local bars and restaurants as part of the effort to increase that visibility.

Part of the effort has centered around “deglamorizing” alcohol, as military officials like to say. Officials have long said alcohol has been a factor in many sexual assault cases.

The Navy is also announcing it will restrict the sale of all alcoholic beverages in its stores on bases, many of which are open 24 hours a day. Sales will be limited to between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Display space in stores may also be limited.

The announcement of the initiatives is expected Thursday.