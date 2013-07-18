Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Supreme Court says MMSD must fix leaks in city’s deep tunnel

Posted 3:00 pm, July 18, 2013, by , Updated at 07:53PM, July 18, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Deep Tunnel

MADISON (WITI) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District will have to fix leaks in the city’s deep tunnel, according to WisBusiness.com.

Bostco LLC sued MMSD, claiming that drained groundwater caused foundation problems in its downtown building.

The deep tunnel was opened in 1993.

It is designed to reduce the amount of sewage dumped into area waterways during heavy storms.

Right now, it’s not clear what the fix may be, or when it will happen.

