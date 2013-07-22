Laura previews musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying”

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Laura hangs at Sunset Playhouse to give you a behind the scenes look at an entertaining musical based on a popular book all about power, ambition and greed. Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Please enable Javascript to watch this video Filed in: Interviews Topics: Sunset Playhouse Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

