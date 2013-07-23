Milwaukee County Board moves back into the Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- After a lot of hard work, the Milwaukee County Courthouse is nearing the finish line of cleaning up the mess an electrical fire left behind.

Most recently the County Board moved back in after spending weeks working from remote locations.

"We were really insistent on staying open as much as possible so we had phone lines transferred, work stations transferred. It was important because we serve the public," says Milwaukee County Board Chairwoman Marina Dimitrijevic.

The second and third floors still need the most work and employees are being asked to conserve power.

"We've told people dim the lights and you've probably seen that if you`re in there. We've told people no coffee pots, unplug the refrigerators if you don`t need them," says Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele.

Visitors should keep in mind that the 10th Street entrance is still closed to the public.

Abele says delay your trip to the courthouse if you can, otherwise be prepared.

"The primary issues are going to be lines because we have fewer entrances and parking. So people should plan ahead when they know they`re going to make a visit," says Abele.

As crews have been working around the clock to get county employees back into the Courthouse, Abele showed his appreciation by paying for and delivering hundreds of specially-made "Courthouse Proud" t-shirts.

"I just wanted to let the guys know hey I notice it and I'm proud," says Abele.

And the work will continue until everything is back to normal.

The next County Board meeting will be held back at the Courthouse on Thursday, July 25th at 9:30am.