Milwaukee Bucks sign draft pick Giannis Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed first round draft pick guard/forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, General Manager John Hammond announced Tuesday, July 30th. Terms of the contract were not disclosed in accordance with team policy.

The 15th overall selection in the 2013 NBA Draft, Antetokounmpo (6-9, 210), joins the Bucks after spending the 2012-13 season with Filathlitikos (Greece) where he averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 26 games. He posted a season-high 23 points vs. Irakleuo Crete and grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds vs. GS Laviro.

Most recently, Antetokounmpo represented Greece in the Sportland U20 European Championships, averaging 8.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest. Helping Greece to an 8-2 record and fifth place overall finish, he finished the tournament ranked second in defensive rebounds (7.0) and seventh in blocked shots (1.4).