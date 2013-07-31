Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday for 2013 run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS (WITI) -- They're just about ready to light it up and let 'er rip at the 2013 Wisconsin State Fair. Final preparations are underway as fair organizers get set to open the gates on the 2013 fair on Thursday, August 1st.

Event Services Director Adam Heffron is monitoring the midway -- where folks will find the new Air Raid and the Sky Flyer, which replaces 2012's Stratosphere. Heffron says he's monitoring the Spin City set-up, which involves cleaning, stocking and tweaking some 50 rides and 35 games.

"We’ve got an incredible amount of competition down here with ride owners and game owners. They wanna out do the other ride or game owner, and look a little bit better, and have a little bit better operation," said Heffron.

The Future Farmers of America aim to do the same with their beloved livestock.

Libby Hauser says while she's familiar with the fair, her winter yearling, Fly Dollar, has never been show anywhere before. So Libby hopes the cow digs the new atmosphere.

"I’m trimming her up. Finishing clipping her, clipping her legs, her head. So she’s all ready to go," said Hauser.

The 2013 Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 1st through August 11th in West Allis.

Highlights for the first day of the Fair include:

OPENING CEREMONIES

Bank Mutual Amphitheater at 9:30 a.m.

Featured speakers include Governor Scott Walker, Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Fair Park Board Chairman John Yingling, Fair Park Chief Executive Officer Rick Frenette and other area dignitaries

Performance by the Kids From Wisconsin

WELLS FARGO $2 DAY benefiting Hunger Task Force

ADMISSION - $2 admission before 4 p.m. when Fairgoers bring two non-perishable food items or make a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance

- $2 admission before 4 p.m. when Fairgoers bring two non-perishable food items or make a cash donation at any Fair Admission Entrance Visit Central Park to learn about the Hunger Task Force and even pose on board a real tractor

AGRICULTURE

9 a.m. – Holstein Dairy Cattle Show – Junior Class – Case IH Coliseum

1 p.m. – Rabbit Showmanship - Small Animal Palace

6 p.m. – Clydesdale Draft Horses-Hitch Classes in the Case IH Coliseum

Families can learn about animal agriculture at the Badgerland Financial Discovery Barnyard located in Ag Village, open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Main Stage Presented by Potawatomi Bingo Casino Heart with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience presented by 96.5 WKLH – 7:30 p.m. Tickets still available at the Fair Ticket Office

Bank Mutual Amphitheater with nightly entertainment presented by Leinenkugel’s Kenya Safari Acrobats – 4:30 and 6 p.m. Sam Llanas formerly of the BoDeans – 8 p.m.



CONTESTS AND OTHER FUN STUFF