Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

High tech home options save energy, lower costs

Posted 10:33 am, August 12, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Today, more home buyers are interested in features we once only dreamed of. Tech reporter, Rich DeMuro joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about high tech homes.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.