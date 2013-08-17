Lions Club ‘Stuff the Bus’ provides free school supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN (WITI) -- Approximately 75 Lions Clubs from around Wisconsin participated in annual "Stuff the Bus" events on Saturday, August 17th, collecting donations to help prepare students for their first day of school.

Supplies ranging from crayons and binders to notebooks and book bags were sprawled out in the Franklin Wal-Mart parking lot as Lions Club volunteers outfitted children in need.

"Any kind of school supplies in any amount, even if you can donate one pack of pencils or one folder or maybe a whole backpack full, that would be fantastic," said Lions International Director and Past Council Chair Karla Harris.

Shopper Deborah Ross bought paper, pencils and pencil sharpeners in the hopes of helping. Ross says she understands the need to assistance with the economy the way it is.

"My son happened to be laid off and he's one of the guys who lost jobs at Caterpillar, so his family is impacted as well," said Ross.

Lions say 'Stuff the Bus' is one event they truly pride themselves on.

"I think to get to the children early, to be able to develop reading and writing skills, is very important and this is a great program to be able to do that," said Barry Palmer, International President of Lions Club.

All donations are being divided between 15 schools that have requested supplies.

"Anything left, we are packing backpacks for foster families around the state of Wisconsin, and we're giving a group of art supplies to children for Make-a-Wish," said Harris.

