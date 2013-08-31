H-D 110th Anniversary Parade has special meaning for South African woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The five-mile long route for the Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Parade may seem a bit lengthy, but participants and spectators alike say they wish it could have kept going.

Thousands of bikes rolled into the lot at Henry Maier Festival Park, signaling the end of the big parade. Riders described the experience with adjectives including fantastic, great, excellent, and marvelous.

For Sylvia Erwee of South Africa the event is the culmination of a trip with her husband, spanning two continents and thousands of miles. The couple traveled to Milwaukee to honor Erwee's father -- an avid Harley lover.

"I went home in a side car from the nursing home with my mom and my dad and he put that passion in my heart," said Erwee. "I've always wanted a Harley and I ride a Harley for my dad. He's not here today, he's passed, but I do it for my dad."

The Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary celebration means something special to each rider and enthusiasts agree the experience is one only Milwaukee can provide.