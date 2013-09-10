Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Lake Country Players put on “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”

Posted 10:21 am, September 10, 2013, by , Updated at 01:59PM, September 10, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Chip hangs at The Lake Country Playhouse in Hartland to get a behind the scenes look at their production of "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown." The 'Players' have been around for more than 50 years, and in their own space for about ten.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.