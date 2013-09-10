Chip hangs at The Lake Country Playhouse in Hartland to get a behind the scenes look at their production of "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown." The 'Players' have been around for more than 50 years, and in their own space for about ten.
Lake Country Players put on “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
