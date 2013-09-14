× Racine County assisted living facility damaged by electrical fire

UNION GROVE (WITI) — An assisted living facility in the 1400 block of 13th Ave. in Union Grove suffered minor damage due to an electrical fire on Saturday afternoon, September 14th.

The facility consists of 22 individual apartments that are occupied by residents 62-years-of-age or older and other residents with special needs.

The first deputy on scene discovered the fire in one of the ground-level apartments. The deputy used the fire extinguisher from his squad to put out the fire before fire personnel arrived.

Once fire crews were on scene, they used their equipment to extinguish several hot spots in the walls and attic of the apartment.

A 48-year-old female resident was treated at the scene for symptoms of hyperventilation. There were no reported injuries to any other residents or emergency personnel.

An initial investigation shows the potential cause of the fire to be an overloaded electrical outlet in the affected apartment. The 65-year-old male resident was not home at the time of the fire.

The apartment where the fire started was the only affected apartment and no other residents were displaced as a result of the incident.