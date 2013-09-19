× Milwaukee police investigate shooting at 5th & Cherry

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of 5th and Cherry on the city’s north side.

The shooting took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19th.

Officials say the victim is an adult man. He was apparently shot in the torso and taken to Froedtert Hospital for treatment. It’s not clear whether his injuries are life-threatening.

No one is in custody for the shooting — and the motive is unknown.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.