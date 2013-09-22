“Doors Open Milwaukee” gives folks a glimpse of Milw. past and future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- "Doors Open Milwaukee" -- a two-day tour of all that Milwaukee has to offer wrapped up on Sunday, September 22nd.

The event allowed folks to check out more than 130 of the city's most unique buildings and structures.

On Sunday afternoon, people had the chance to hear the powerful original organ from the Riverside Theater for the first time in more than a decade!

"It's neat to sit here and think about how many people have sat at this bench and played it and how many big names have been on this stage over the years and heard this organ play. It's very neat,"

The Riverside Theater was one of the many stops on the "Doors Open Milwaukee" tour. While strolling through downtown, visitors got special access to Milwaukee icons like City Hall and the Central Library.

"Just going to places you drive by all the time and don't really think of going into because you don't really have a reason to,"

While the tour showcases plenty of the city's history, it also gives folks a glimpse into the future.

Mike Brenner is converting a Walker's Point parking garage into a craft brewery.

"People are chomping at the bit. I think craft beer consumers really love the new thing, the next thing, the exciting thing," Brenner said.

After Brenner became a master brewer in Germany, he says this was the only place he considered starting his business.

"I would go away and come back and think now that I'm back here, I wanna do something that makes my friends want to move back to the city and make this home again too," Brenner said.

Brenner expects his brewery to start churning out beer within three to four months.

As for the Riverside organ, over the years, it sustained water damage, but was completely restored about 30 years ago.