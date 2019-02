Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERFORD (WITI) -- Twice a year, a guy who goes by the name Hippie Tom opens his Waterford property to pickers or anyone who wants to rummage through his massive collection. This coming weekend is one of those times.

Hippie Tom's property is located at 6404 Marsh Rd. in Waterford. The property will be available to sift through from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

