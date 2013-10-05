Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Heavy rain causes flash flooding in Milwaukee, Waukesha Cos.

WAUKESHA (WITI) — A sudden downpour Saturday afternoon, October 5th, caused pockets of flash flooding in Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties. The area is under a flash flood watch until 10 p.m.

Waukesha Police say they received about 25 calls from drivers dealing with high waters. No one was injured in any of the cases.

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works received 62 calls regarding surface flooding and ponding due to the heavy rain. Most calls came from the south side of the city.

Authorities are reminding residents to keep sewer gates clear from falling and collecting leaves to avoid additional flooding.

Several other counties are under the flash flood watch include Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha.

