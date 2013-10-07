Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Learning the fine art of prepping, painting an ice rink

Posted 7:38 am, October 7, 2013, by , Updated at 09:14AM, October 7, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

The Milwaukee Admirals are getting their 2013-14 season going soon -- but they can't get things running until there's ice on the rink at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. FOX6's Justin Williams joined the Admirals operations crew to learn the finer details of creating the rink and painting it.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.