The Milwaukee Admirals are getting their 2013-14 season going soon -- but they can't get things running until there's ice on the rink at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. FOX6's Justin Williams joined the Admirals operations crew to learn the finer details of creating the rink and painting it.
Learning the fine art of prepping, painting an ice rink
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Milwaukee Admirals fall short in OT loss to Chicago Wolves; 3-2
-
Milwaukee Admirals 2019 Concert Series: Brett Young to perform at Panther Arena Jan. 25
-
Admirals earn point in OT loss to Manitoba Moose
-
Milwaukee Admirals fall to Texas Stars 5-1 on the road
-
Admirals’ 4-game winning streak snapped by Texas Stars
-
-
Admirals earn point in OT loss to IceHogs, 3-2
-
Admirals fall 5-3 to Wolves in entertaining game
-
Admirals fall 3-0 to Griffins on the road
-
Admirals fall 3-0 to Wild
-
Slow start too much for Admirals to overcome, fall 5-2 to Penguins
-
-
Milwaukee Admirals shutout by Texas Stars
-
Milwaukee Admirals honor fallen MPD officers Charles Irvine, Michael Michalski
-
Milwaukee Admirals get run off by Manitoba Moose 4-2