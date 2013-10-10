Halloween is right around the corner, and that means many haunted houses are open and ready to terrify you. Laura Langemo joins FOX6 WakeUp as she checks out the Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction.
Get ready to scream at the Factory of Fear Haunted Attraction
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
