Court appearance for man arrested in connection with Kelly Dwyer

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- 38-year-old Kris Zocco, the man arrested in connection with missing woman Kelly Dwyer, made his initial appearance before a judge on Sunday morning, October 20th.

Zocco was taken into custody on unrelated drug charges Thursday, October 17th. The charges came to light during the investigation into Dwyer's whereabouts when officials found drugs and drug paraphernalia at Zocco's home.

Zocco was officially charged with five different drug related counts including keeping a drug house, intent to deliver a controlled substance, and possession of cocaine.

The prosecutor in the case shed light on the connection between Zocco and Dwyer Sunday morning.

"The allegation is that, I believe the young woman's last name is Dwyer, came to the defendant's residence in an effort to use drugs," said Katryna Childs.

Bail for Zocco was set at $5,000. FOX6 News has learned that Zocco has posted bail and could be released Monday morning.

27-year-old Dwyer has been missing since Friday morning, October 11th.