Jermichael Finley out of the hospital, resting at home

GREEN BAY (WITI) — Green Bay Packers tight end Jermichael Finley is home for the first time since suffering an injury during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field on Sunday, October 20th.

Finley let Packers fans know he’s home with the following tweet:

Finley suffered a neck injury in the 4th quarter after being hit by Tashaun Gipson. He was carted off the field on a stretcher, but at the time, was reported to have feeling in all his extremities.

Finley has previously sustained a concussion after taking a hit to the helmet from safety George Iloka in week three of this season.

According to an ESPN report, doctors have told Finley that he should be able to return to pro football if he so chooses. He was also told that once the bruised spinal cord in his neck heals, he should be at no more risk for spinal injury than any other player.

