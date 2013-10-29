Racine police make 14 burglary arrests in 48 hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE (WITI) -- The Racine Police Department says it has made 14 fresh arrests or apprehensions for burglary over the past 48 hours. Officials say that's in large part to the efforts of officers, observant citizens and detectives.

On Monday, October 28th, officers responded to a home that had been burglarized on Neptune Ave. Officers located four suspects, all Racine Horlick High School students, a short distance from the crime scene -- and took them into custody.

While investigating this crime, a second burglary report came in from Georgia Ave. A similar description was given for the suspects in the Georgia Ave. burglary -- and items stolen from the Georgia Ave. burglary were recovered from the apprehended juveniles. Officials say two of the suspects were also connected to an October 14th burglary on Cecilia Park Dr.

Later on October 28th, a burglary in progress was reported on Wustum Ave. A neighbor observed what was believed to be a burglary in progress and called 911. Officers arrived and located two suspects a short distance away.

After further investigation the two male juveniles, one 14 years old and the other 16 years old, were apprehended for burglary related charges.

On Sunday, October 27th, a homeless man was arrested on multiple charges stemming from two burglary investigations. The man, Clinton McCarey was arrested for Burglary to a Building, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of Prescription Drugs w/o a prescription and a probation violation.

Lastly, on Tuesday, October 29th, investigators made an apprehension on another burglary. This burglary occurred on Phillips St. A 16-year-old boy was apprehended for burglary and obstructing an officer.

In addition, investigators apprehended a 15-year-old juvenile for two September burglaries as well. In that instance, a citizen had called in a crime in progress and even photographed the suspects.

"Each of these calls was solved by people calling in and giving good descriptions of the suspects," Racine Police Investigator Kevin Kupper said.

If you have information on burglaries occurring in Racine, investigators are interested in any additional information you may have. You are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. You may also contact Crimestoppers at 262-636-9330, or by texting RACS plus the message to CRIMES (274637) and referring to Tipsoft I.D. #TIP417 with your text message.