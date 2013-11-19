× Roundy’s donates bottled water to tornado victims in Illinois

CHICAGO (WITI) — Mariano’s, one of five grocery banners of Roundy’s Inc., who serves the greater Chicagoland area, are set to deliver an emergency relief donation of water to Illinois tornado victims.

Coordinated through the State of Illinois Emergency Management (IEMA), a full Mariano’s trailer carrying 1,428 cases of Roundy’s bottled water (34,272 individual bottles) will be delivered to Washington, IL Tuesday afternoon, November 19th.

The Mariano’s trailer left Roundy’s distribution center in Oconomowoc, WI at 9 a.m. and was expected to arrive at 1503 Washington Road, Washington, IL at approximately 12:30 p.m.

“We are deeply saddened by the devastation that has taken a toll on this town and many others,” said James Hyland, vice president of investor relations and corporate communications for Roundy’s. “We are dedicated to helping victims in any way we can to make sure impacted communities feel supported through the restoration process.”

