It's hit Broadway, the big screen and now Milwaukee! Laura Langemo joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Skylight Music Theatre for "Les Miserables."
Get a sneak peek of Les Miserables at Skylight Music Theatre
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
‘Big, bold, beloved story:’ The Tony Award-winning musical ‘Hairspray’ has arrived in Milwaukee
-
November 20
-
Dave Matthews Band coming to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in July
-
The Who set to light up the stage at Alpine Valley Music Theatre
-
You will be able to hear Hugh Jackman sing on tour next year
-
-
Hamilton, Disney’s The Lion King, Miss Saigon coming to Marcus Center in 2019-20 season
-
Roy Clark, country guitar virtuoso, ‘Hee Haw’ star, has died
-
‘Having a lot of fun:’ Middle school students spread holiday cheer through song
-
The New Berlin Eisenhower Theater presents ‘Rent’ the school edition
-
Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teenager; posts video as Frank Underwood
-
-
Just in time for the holidays, dinner and a movie just got even better at Marcus Theatres
-
Singer Chris Brown released in Paris after rape complaint
-
Beautiful! Carole King shows up as herself in Broadway bio
1 Comment
Ben
We are so excited to see this! Thanks for covering this great musical production.
Comments are closed.