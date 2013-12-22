× Christmas tree starts fire at Milwaukee Country Club

RIVER HILLS (WITI) — The Milwaukee Country Club suffered heavy smoke and water damage Sunday morning, December 22nd after a Christmas tree started on fire in a dining room.

The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

Fire crews found no smoke or fire upon arrival however after further investigation crews discovered heavy smoke inside the building. The fire had been contained to the room of origin by the fire sprinkler system.

Officials say fire damaged one of the first floor dining rooms. In addition, crews say there is heavy smoke and water damage throughout the first floor of the building.

No one was injured during the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Milwaukee County Club is closed indefinitely while the damage is repaired.