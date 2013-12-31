Packers playoff games mean big business for some

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- When the Green Bay Packers go to the playoffs, the players win, the fans win, and certain businesses definitely win.

For Michael Paris, chef at Saz's State House, there was excitement because of the Packers' victory over the Bears.

"It was very much an added bonus for us," said Paris.

The win means a playoff game at Lambeau Field -- and that means additional business for Saz's. The restaurant operates "Tundra Tailgate Zone" at the stadium. It's a big game-day entertainment tent just outside of the Oneida entrance.

"When we plan all season, we're optimistic for the playoffs certainly as the team has enjoyed success over the years. But we don't necessarily count on it," said Paris. "So when there's an opportunity such as a home playoff game we get very excited."

Paris is expecting about 5,000 people to pass through the tent at Lambeau -- a bonus both financially and exposure-wise.

But that's not all, Saz's will be taking people up to Lambeau Field on a luxury coach bus. They do this for every home game. But one bus is already sold out for Sunday's game. A second bus has just a few seats left.

"We have some cocktails and soda available on the way up. as well as a voucher for one of our festival famous sandwiches," said Paris.

To top it all off, Saz's will benefit from the local take-out business from the restaurant and the catering side.