Milwaukee prepares for deep freeze, man dies due to cold

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The City of Milwaukee is under a "cold weather health warning" as temperatures are predicted to dip to near-record lows. The frigid temperatures have already claimed the life of a Milwaukee man.

Beverly Anderson found her husband of 25 years, 66-year-old A.C. Anderson, dead on the sidewalk Friday morning, January 3rd. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner says the man had a core body temperature of 45 degrees.

Beverly says her husband suffered from schizophrenia and often hallucinated. At some point Thursday night, she believes A.C. got in his wheelchair and wandered outside.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is giving residents a warning ahead of next week's deep freeze.

"Stay inside, stay indoors, play a game, be with your family," said Barrett. "All non-essential city services will be closed on Monday. This includes garbage and recycling."

Between Sunday night, January 5th and Tuesday, January 7th, the city is taking extra precautions. Police, fire and snow removal services will run as normal and libraries will remain open, possibly with extended hours as many look for a place to warm up.

"We ask all homeowners to ensure their heating devices are properly ventilated and that both water pipes and water meters are protected from freezing," said Barrett.

The police department's homeless outreach program will also be out, guiding folks in need to area shelters.