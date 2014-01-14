× Greenfield police ask for help to identify bank robber

GREENFIELD (WITI) — The Greenfield Police Department is calling upon the public’s help to identify a bank robber.

The suspect walked into the TCF Bank branch near 76th and Forest Home Ave. just after noon on Saturday, January 11th. He implied he had a weapon — before leaving.

Police describe the suspect as a male, white, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He has a thin face, mustache and beard. Officials say he was wearing a puffy coat with a fur-lined hood, jeans and black boots.

If you recognize the man in the photos, you’re urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5301 or report the information anonymously to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.