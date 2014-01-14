Greenfield police ask for help to identify bank robber
GREENFIELD (WITI) — The Greenfield Police Department is calling upon the public’s help to identify a bank robber.
The suspect walked into the TCF Bank branch near 76th and Forest Home Ave. just after noon on Saturday, January 11th. He implied he had a weapon — before leaving.
Police describe the suspect as a male, white, 6′ to 6’2″ tall, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. He has a thin face, mustache and beard. Officials say he was wearing a puffy coat with a fur-lined hood, jeans and black boots.
If you recognize the man in the photos, you’re urged to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5301 or report the information anonymously to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME.
3 comments
Anita Delgado
why do you guys always show itty bitty photos,,, cant you blow it up at least twice that size so we can really look?
Mike
If the photo was bigger maybe I could tell!
William Koller
Right? The bank holds on to millions and millions of dollars and the public gets crap for photos when people rip them off.
