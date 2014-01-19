LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Denver Broncos defeat Patriots 26-16 to earn Super Bowl bid

Posted 5:18 pm, January 19, 2014, by , Updated at 08:02PM, January 19, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots 26-16 Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Denver to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII.

Peyton Manning completed 32 of 43 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Broncos to the win.

Denver will meet the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game, which pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks.

This will be the Broncos’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season when they won Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Super Bowl will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 2 in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, site of the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.