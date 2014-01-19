× Denver Broncos defeat Patriots 26-16 to earn Super Bowl bid

(CNN) — The Denver Broncos defeated the New England Patriots 26-16 Sunday in the AFC Championship Game at Denver to advance to Super Bowl XLVIII.

Peyton Manning completed 32 of 43 passes for 400 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Broncos to the win.

Denver will meet the winner of Sunday night’s NFC Championship Game, which pits the San Francisco 49ers against the Seattle Seahawks.

This will be the Broncos’ first Super Bowl appearance since the 1998 season when they won Super Bowl XXXIII.

The Super Bowl will start at 6:30 p.m. ET on February 2 in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, site of the first outdoor, cold-weather Super Bowl.