This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video (CNN) -- A pod of dolphins stole the show at a surfing competition in Ventura County, California on Sunday, January 19th. Spectators cheered as the dolphins rode the waves along with surfers at the 2014 Rincon Classic. Even surfers stopped to watch as about a dozen dolphins cut through the waves. Filed in: News Topics: web fix Facebook

