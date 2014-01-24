Body found on frozen retention pond in Beaver Dam is identified

BEAVER DAM (WITI) — FOX6 News has learned the body of the individual found dead on a frozen retention pond in Beaver Dam this week has been identified as 51-year-old Robert Freund.

The man was found dead on January 21st in the 1600 block of N. Spring Street in Beaver Dam.

An autopsy was completed on January 22nd, and the official cause of death is pending toxicology reports. However, it is believed hypothermia likely contributed to Freund’s death.

Officials say a vehicle was discovered near Freund’s body, unoccupied and running — and officials have been able to determine that vehicle was registered to Freund.

Officials say Freund was renting several storage units in the area.

Police are still looking for anyone who has additional information in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.