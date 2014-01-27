× George’s Inc. recalling 1.25 million pounds of frozen chicken

WASHINGTON (WITI) – George’s Inc., a Springdale, Ark. establishment, is recalling approximately 1.25 million pounds of frozen par-fried chicken tender products because of misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday, January 27th. The products are formulated with wheat, a known allergen, which was not properly declared on the labels.

The products subject to recall include:

• 10-lb. cases of “George’s Uncooked Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins” with Case Code 4831 and packaging dates between Feb. 21, 2013 and Dec. 19, 2013.

• 10-lb. cases of “George’s Uncooked Chicken Tenderloin Fritters” with Case Code 4861 and packaging dates between Feb. 21, 2013 and Jan. 4, 2014.

• 10-lb. cases of “George’s Uncooked Chicken Tenderloin Fritters” with Case Code 4880 and packaging dates between Feb. 21, 2013 and Jul. 19, 2013.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P-13584” under the USDA Mark of Inspection and were sold to wholesale locations for distribution to institutional users nationwide.

The problem was discovered during a routine label review conducted by the company, which then contacted FSIS. The problem occurred due to isolated printer issues that caused some labels to print without selected ingredients. The issue has been corrected.

FSIS and the company have received no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.