MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- He stars in a one-man show that's a salute to the Baby Boomer generation. It's a show called "The Wonder Bread Years" and you'll find it only at Potawatomi Bingo Casino. Comedian and actor John McGivern stopped by Studio A to give you a sneak peek at the show.
John McGivern offers sneak peek at “The Wonder Bread Years”
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
