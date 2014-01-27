Tips to remain safe, warm during extreme cold weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill WARNING for all of southeast Wisconsin from 9 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

A wind chill WARNING means the combination of very cold air and strong winds will create dangerously low wind chill values. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.

Officials are reminding people to wear appropriate outdoor clothing and dress in layers. Ensure exposed skin, including your fingers, nose, and ears, are covered in an effort to avoid frostbite.

Frostbite can occur within minutes when unprotected skin is exposed to very cold temperatures, causing the affected area to appear white or grayish-yellow in color and feel firm or waxy.

Hypothermia is life-threatening, and occurs when the body temperature drops too low, causing shivering, drowsiness, clumsiness and confusion. Both require immediate medical treatment.

Additionally, caffeine and alcohol will thin your blood and make you colder in this extreme weather. As a result, officials are encouraging people to drink hot liquids to stay warm and hydrated.

Check the roads before you travel. Call 511 or go to www.511wi.gov for the latest road conditions across Wisconsin. You can also go to our website for a regional travel map which covers the Midwest at http://readywisconsin.wi.gov/511/default.asp