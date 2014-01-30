Supporters, protesters greet Pres. Obama outside GE plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA (WITI) -- Several people, both supporters and protesters, waited in the cold outside GE's Gas Engine Plant Thursday morning, January 30th to catch a glimpse of President Barack Obama.

"I wanted to greet President Obama. This is such a fantastic opportunity, you know? It's great for the city of Waukesha," said Roger Brower.

President Obama visited Waukesha, just two days after his State of the Union Address, to speak on jobs. The President says Wisconsin is a model for the nation when it comes to training workers for highly skilled manufacturing jobs.

Those protesting the President's visit, like Bill Jaeck of Racine, thought it would be a good opportunity to send a message to the nation's leader. Jaeck wants President Obama to take a cue from Canada.

"There we have a 15% corporate tax rate versus this country at 35%," Jaeck said. "He could do what several presidents have before -- have an investment tax credit that stimulates the production of products. And lastly, he could approve the Keystone pipeline."

Others outside the event stopped by simply to take in the moment.

"It's just something that you don't see very often -- to see the President's motorcade," said Lindsey Haas, who brought her young daughter, Ellie. "I thought it would be something fun to tell her when she's older."

Most of the well-wishers left shortly after the President arrived at GE, however some of the protesters stayed a bit longer.

Related Stories: