× Arenacross takes over U.S. Cellular Arena

MILWAUKEE (WITI) — Last weekend, Arenacross came to the U.S. Cellular Arena, and while it’s entertainment, it’s much more than riding bikes in the dirt.

“If there’s one word to describe Arenacross I’d say it’s intense,” Arenacross racer Kyle White said.

Intense, and it can be dangerous!

“I broke three arms and a leg. This past March I broke my femur,” White said.

“Collarbones. A lot of collarbones actually. Four or five collarbone breaks,” Arenacross racer Scott Zont said.

Four or five?! One collarbone break ruined winter for Wisconsin! Aaron Rodgers fractured his collarbone in a game against the Bears, and was sidelined for weeks.

“Last year, I actually fractured two vertebrae in my neck,” Zont said.

“Multiple concussions, ribs — ribs all the time. Internal injuries, collapsed lungs, lacerated my spleen twice now — little things like that,” Arenacross racer Tyler Bowers said.

Did he really say ‘little things?’ Packers fans may believe Eddie Lacy is tough — but these Arenacross racers take it to a whole different level — but why?

“In 2011, I had been hurt four times in 18 months and sold everything and quit. Three months later, I was back at it. It’s like a drug. You get addicted and can’t quit,” White said.

“It’s what I do. It’s what I love. I love what I do for a living and it’s a great experience,” Bowers said.

As we’ve seen with the NFL and other professional sports leagues, injuries are taken seriously, and Arenacross is no different — especially when it comes to head injuries.

“We go take a test. It tells you where your mind’s at to start with — so there’s something to compare to in case you do hit your head. If you can’t score this high, then you can’t ride again until you do. Clearly, the NFL does the same test,” Bowers said.

Testing aside, Bowers says the best preventative measure is the equipment.

“You have to wear a good helmet. I wear Shway helmets. It’s one of the best on the market. There’s a few top helmet companies. Your noggin’s pretty important. I’m not going to mess with that,” Bowers said.

Bowers picked up his fourth Arenacross championship win while the tour visited Milwaukee.