Friends remember Jacob Langlois, stabbed to death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD (WITI) -- A Washington County family is struggling with the loss of one son, while dealing with the fact that his younger brother was his killer. An argument Tuesday, February 4th between 17-year-old Joseph Langlois and his 20-year-old brother Jacob turned deadly.

Wearing a protective vest, Joseph Langlois made his initial appearance in front of a Washington County judge Thursday, February 6th. His attorney says the teen feels terrible about killing his brother -- so much so that he's thought about taking his own life.

Friends of Jacob shared stories outside Hartford Union High School, laughing only to keep from crying.

"Totally heart-felt person. Just could make anyone smile. A good guy -- outgoing, too," said one friend.

"Making a burger, he tosses it to me, I totally miss it, it falls on the concrete -- he throws it on and said 'this one's for him!'" said David Gable.

According to the criminal complaint, Jacob was packing for National Guard boot camp on Tuesday afternoon when Joseph became upset his older brother was packing his Xbox, games and hammock, his father's hunting knives and family DVDs.

The two scuffled and, after being separated, Joseph grabbed a hunting knife and held it up in a threatening way. According to the complaint, Jacob then kicked Joseph in the stomach and Joseph told police "I don't know. I just stabbed. I just reacted."

According to the autopsy, Jacob Langlois died of a single stab wound to the chest. When police arrived at the home, Joseph and the boys' mother were trying to stop the bleeding.

In court on Thursday, Joseph's attorney asked for mercy on behalf of the boys' parents.

"His mom indicated to me that they obviously are grieving over one lost son. They don't want to be in a position where they lose another son, and that's Joseph," the teen's attorney said.

Joseph is currently being held on $75,000 bond.