× Tractor clearing snow kills pregnant NY woman

NEW YORK (CNN) — A pregnant woman was killed Thursday after being struck by a privately owned tractor clearing snow in a parking lot, but her baby boy was delivered by cesarean section, authorities said.

The nearly full-term boy — weighing 6.6 pounds — was in critical condition at Brooklyn’s Maimonides Medical Center, where his 36-year-old mother was pronounced dead on arrival after being struck as she was loading groceries into her car.

The victim was identified as Min Lin, a Brooklyn resident, police said. Lin arrived at the hospital within 10 minutes of the accident, and the baby was delivered in less than a minute, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Tynion said.

Police said the Bobcat compact tractor equipped with a snowplow was backing up and struck the woman about 10:40 a.m. in a parking lot in the rear of Fei Long Market. Her husband was with her.

The 42-year-old operator of the private snowplow was being questioned, police said.

The incident occurred during New York City’s sixth winter storm of the season. The latest storm was expected to dump up to 14 inches on some parts of the city.

Fast-falling snow caused tractor-trailers to jacknife and prompted state authorities in New York to ban commercial traffic on Interstate 84, a major east-west highway.