LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Flight for Life pilot Janis Sierra shares her story

Posted 4:45 pm, February 18, 2014, by , Updated at 08:20PM, February 18, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- One of the pilots for Flight for Life has a remarkable story to share. Her name is Janis Sierra -- and Studio A's Brian Kramp got the opportunity to meet her -- and learn more about what makes her tick.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.