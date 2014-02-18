MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- One of the pilots for Flight for Life has a remarkable story to share. Her name is Janis Sierra -- and Studio A's Brian Kramp got the opportunity to meet her -- and learn more about what makes her tick.
Flight for Life pilot Janis Sierra shares her story
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
