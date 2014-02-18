Flight for Life pilot Janis Sierra shares her story

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- One of the pilots for Flight for Life has a remarkable story to share. Her name is Janis Sierra -- and Studio A's Brian Kramp got the opportunity to meet her -- and learn more about what makes her tick. Filed in: News Topics: Flight For Life Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Email

