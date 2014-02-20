Officials investigate stabbing on S. Beaumont Ave. in Dover

LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
February 20, 2014
RACINE (WITI) — Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in a residence on S. Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover Thursday morning, February 20th.

While responding, information was given that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.

Responding deputies found the victim alert and she was able to speak to them.

The victim was transported via rescue to Wheaton Franciscan Racine where she was treated for non-life threatening wounds and later released.

The suspect was taken into custody a short time after the incident.

At this time there is an ongoing investigation into the situation.

