Officials investigate stabbing on S. Beaumont Ave. in Dover
RACINE (WITI) — Deputies were dispatched to a report of a stabbing in a residence on S. Beaumont Avenue in the Town of Dover Thursday morning, February 20th.
While responding, information was given that the suspect had left the scene in a vehicle.
Responding deputies found the victim alert and she was able to speak to them.
The victim was transported via rescue to Wheaton Franciscan Racine where she was treated for non-life threatening wounds and later released.
The suspect was taken into custody a short time after the incident.
At this time there is an ongoing investigation into the situation.
1 Comment
Brittius
Reblogged this on Brittius.com.
Comments are closed.