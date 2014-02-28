Crews work to repair damaged road signs across Milw. County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROWN DEER (WITI) -- Damaged road signs throughout Milwaukee County are serving as a reminder of this winter's wrath -- many littering the landscape, others in the middle of the street and some missing altogether.

Officials say sign casualties can be caused by a number of things.

"Accidents are one cause. Could be just the winter weather -- if we're getting high winds, that could be a cause of it. Could be because of the winter activity damage, snow plows take them out every now and then," said Milwaukee County's Director of Transportation, Brian Dranzik.

Dranzik says critical signs, such as stop signs, are addressed as soon as possible. Others may be put on the back burner.

"We will get a temporary sign out there, in the interim, and then in the spring when we get a thaw, hopefully in the spring we'll make it a permanent fix," said Dranzik.

Crews are asking drivers to be patient as they attempt to repair and replace the many damaged signs across the county.