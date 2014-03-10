× Fund established after fire at St. Lawrence Seminary

MOUNT CALVARY (WITI) — A fund has been established after a fire broke out at St. Lawrence Seminary in Mount Calvary on Saturday, March 8th.

The fund will help St. Lawrence to defray the cost of replacing instruments and music.

Donations can be sent to:

St. Lawrence Seminary Music Fund

c/o National Exchange Bank

516 Fond du Lac Street, Mount Calvary, WI 53057

The nearly 200 students at St. Lawrence Seminary are safe after Saturday’s five-alarm fire at the boarding school.

School spokesman Philip Van Ermen says all students have been allowed to return to their dorms.

No one was injured in the fire, which happened before dawn in St. Joseph Hall.

St. Joseph Hall is the oldest building on campus, and is severely damaged. The building houses offices and classrooms.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated. No other buildings were damaged.

St. Lawrence Seminary High School is a private, Catholic boarding school for male students.

It was founded in 1860 by Capuchin Franciscans.