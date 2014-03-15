LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Looking for a way to help? Donate to Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes, Inc.

Whitefish Bay Dominican 74, Blair-Taylor 50

Posted 6:51 pm, March 15, 2014, by , Updated at 10:32AM, March 16, 2014
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Diamond Stone had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Whitefish Bay Dominican claimed its third consecutive WIAA state championship with a 74-50 victory over Blair-Taylor on Saturday in the Division 4 title game.

Stone, a highly recruited 6-10 junior forward, added eight blocks for the Knights (25-3), who put the game away by outscoring the Wildcats by 14 points in the third quarter.

Dalton Soto had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Blair-Taylor (23-4), which fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter but pulled within 30-28 on Simeon Pooler's 3-pointer with 2:14 left in the second period.

But the Knights scored the final six points of the half, and opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run.

Jack Jelacic finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Dominican.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.