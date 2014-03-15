Whitefish Bay Dominican 74, Blair-Taylor 50

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Diamond Stone had 28 points and 11 rebounds as Whitefish Bay Dominican claimed its third consecutive WIAA state championship with a 74-50 victory over Blair-Taylor on Saturday in the Division 4 title game.

Stone, a highly recruited 6-10 junior forward, added eight blocks for the Knights (25-3), who put the game away by outscoring the Wildcats by 14 points in the third quarter.

Dalton Soto had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Blair-Taylor (23-4), which fell behind by 12 points in the first quarter but pulled within 30-28 on Simeon Pooler's 3-pointer with 2:14 left in the second period.

But the Knights scored the final six points of the half, and opened the third quarter on a 13-2 run.

Jack Jelacic finished with 14 points and 14 rebounds for Dominican.