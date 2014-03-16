× Kenosha police investigating stabbing incident

KENOSHA (WITI) — Kenosha police say they are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred on Saturday night, March 15th.

It happened in the 6900 block of 13th Avenue, just before 11:00 p.m.

Police say their investigation is ongoing — and they haven’t provided many details at this time.

The age and gender of the victim is unknown — as is the victim’s condition.

We do know that no one is in custody.

