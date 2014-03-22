Wisconsin fans gear up for game against Oregon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- The NCAA tournament third-round game between seventh-seeded Oregon and second-seeded Wisconsin will have a decidedly hometown feel Saturday night.

The game is supposed to be played on a neutral court, but there is nothing neutral about tonight's game. Thousands of Badger fans are in town -- and they are ready to cheer on their team.

It's a virtual home game for Wisconsin since its campus in Madison is barely an 80-mile drive down Interstate 94.

Waves of red surround the BMO Harris Bradley Center in downtown Milwaukee as droves of fans make their way inside for the match-up. It's an experience that doesn't happen often and sports enthusiasts are taking it all in.

"We're going to win the game and we're going to keep rolling," said fan David Bartman.

Fans are hopeful the "home court" advantage will give Wisconsin the upper-hand and many believe the team could go all the way.

"Just look at the people coming in. They're coming in by the hoards and it's going to be the Badgers all the way," said fan Doug Hanstead.

Most Badger-backers say win or lose, it was an amazing experience they were glad to have so close to home.

The game is set for 6:45 p.m. at the Bradley Center.