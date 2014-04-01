× Senate passes bills targeting heroin use

MADISON (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate has passed the final two pieces of a package of bills designed to combat heroin use.

Republican Rep. John Nygren, whose daughter has struggled with heroin use, introduced a half-dozen bills this session addressing heroin use. Four of them already have passed the Legislature and await Gov. Scott Walker’s signature.

The last two bills would create regional treatment centers and require the Department of Corrections to establish a system of quick sanctions for offenders who violate parole or probation in hopes of getting addicts treatment faster.

The Assembly passed those measures in February. The Senate unanimously approved them Tuesday, the last day of the two-year legislative session. They now go to Walker for his consideration.