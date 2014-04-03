Man accidentally shoots self, dies outside Meno. Falls business

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENOMONEE FALLS (WITI) -- A 61-year-old man is dead after officials say he accidentally shot himself in the chest in the parking lot of Bob Lanier Enterprises in Menomonee Falls on Thursday morning, April 3rd.

Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 9 a.m. As a precautionary measure, officials advised businesses in the area to lock down and shelter in place. Traffic was also diverted from the area.

"Came out here, there was a lot of cop presence. I was wondering what was going on," said Nick Weitz who works at another business in the industrial park. "They had blocked up the road up there. It was blocked off down there, too."

Bob Lanier Enterprises was initially evacuated -- but employees at the business were able to return less than an hour after the shooting. Officials say the victim, himself, was an employee of Bob Lanier.

Two handguns were later recovered from the scene. There are no other injuries -- and officials say the neighborhood is safe.

"We treated it as an active shooter to ensure the safety of neighborhood around," said Menomonee Falls Police Chief Anna Ruzinski. "This was an isolated incident. We have no reason to believe anything else."

FOX6 News reached out to Bob Lanier Enterprises but no calls have been returned.