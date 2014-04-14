Rep. Bill Kramer to plead not guilty to two sexual assault felonies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA COUNTY (WITI) -- Rep. Bill Kramer (R-Waukesha) will plead not guilty to two counts of sexual assault (use of force), according to his attorney. Kramer has, in a sense, already been convicted by his colleagues in the state Legislature. They stripped him of his Majority Leader title after the sexual assault allegations surfaced, and many have called for his resignation. On Monday, April 14th, he appeared in court for the first time.

Kramer is accused of sexually assaulting women on a trip to Washington, D.C.

He was in court on Monday on a separate charge -- sexually assaulting a GOP staffer outside a bar in Mukwonago back in 2011.

As he waited for his case to be called on Monday, he cast his head down and never looked up until his name was called.

Kramer faces two felony sexual assault charges stemming from the incident two years ago.

In court papers, the woman alleges Kramer "shoved her against a car," "forcibly kissed her," "put his hands up her shirt and grabbed her breasts" and later "grabbed and touched her groin."

Kramer was released Monday on a signature bond -- and ordered to have absolutely no contact with the victim named in the criminal complaint against him.

Afterwards, Kramer avoided reporters' questions.

Kramer's attorney said he would plead not guilty.

"This knee-jerk reaction to discredit or destroy a politician is not a substitute for the presumption of innocence. He's presumed innocent. At his arraignment, he's going to enter pleas of not guilty to the charges that have been leveled against him," Kramer's attorney Eduardo Borda said.

Because of the salacious allegations involving a high-profile politician, the case has drawn intense public scrutiny -- something Kramer's lawyer says he hopes the judge will not let spin out of control.

"He will not allow his court room to become a circus, or a carnival-like atmosphere," Borda said.

Gov. Scott Walker has repeated his call for Kramer to resign.

"He should resign. Someone, if they've done something like that -- there's no place for them to be in a position of public trust," Gov. Walker said.

Kramer will next appear in court on May 15th.