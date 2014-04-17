LIVE: Coverage of the funeral for fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Matthew Rittner
Drivers take note: 16-mile stretch of I-94 to be resurfaced

Posted 11:08 am, April 17, 2014, by , Updated at 09:22AM, April 18, 2014
MILWAUKEE (WITI) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin resurfacing a 16-mile portion of I-94 in Racine and Milwaukee Counties. WisDOT will begin work Monday April 21st, weather permitting. The work is expected to be completed late July.

Work will begin in Racine County to include base patching and resurfacing on I-94 West (Northbound) and I-94 East (Southbound) from County KR heading north to County G.

Upon completion of Racine County, crews will start base patching and resurfacing in Milwaukee County on I-94 West and East from County G to just north of Rawson Ave.

The current condition of the roadway is deteriorated. The resurfacing work will create an improved driving surface.

Nighttime lane closures with limited daytime closures are expected as part of this project.

For current travel conditions and closures visit http://projects.511wi.gov/

