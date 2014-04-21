× Proposed: Expand Family Care program by 7 more counties

MADISON (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker has announced plans to expand a state program that provides in-home care for the elderly and disabled to seven more Wisconsin counties.

Walker said Monday he wants to expand Family Care to Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menomonie, Oconto and Shawano counties. The expansion would make the program available all but eight of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.

State health officials say 2,434 people who currently rely on county-run in-home programs in those seven counties would be moved onto Family Care. The expansion would include 977 other people on waiting lists for county programs, too. Family Care would be open to anyone other eligible enrollee in those counties as well.

It could take as long as three years to get the program up and running in the counties, however.