Proposed: Expand Family Care program by 7 more counties
MADISON (AP) — Republican Gov. Scott Walker has announced plans to expand a state program that provides in-home care for the elderly and disabled to seven more Wisconsin counties.
Walker said Monday he wants to expand Family Care to Brown, Door, Kewaunee, Marinette, Menomonie, Oconto and Shawano counties. The expansion would make the program available all but eight of Wisconsin’s 72 counties.
State health officials say 2,434 people who currently rely on county-run in-home programs in those seven counties would be moved onto Family Care. The expansion would include 977 other people on waiting lists for county programs, too. Family Care would be open to anyone other eligible enrollee in those counties as well.
It could take as long as three years to get the program up and running in the counties, however.
3 comments
Charles
Time to make nice with all the elderly voters right before the election. Don’t think we don’t see right through you, “Mr. Transparancy”. Hope you enjoyed your “brown bag” today. All I had money for was soup. Again.
What!
That’s your own fault.
Stugglingtomakeendsmeet
He sure is doing alot lately, but in the past where the hell was he when all these ppl I know were losing their jobs, alot of ppl don’t see nothing he is doing but eventually, like Tommy Thompson we will be in the same mess again, hurting the poor will NOT get you anywhere, who do you think work at these nursing homes taking care of the very Selfish, spoiled, and sometimes racist residents, the POOR..be very careful of biting the hand that takes care of you…silly, selfish, and very spoiled Americans, and we wonder why so many countries Hate us…..smh
